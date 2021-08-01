Mets and RailRiders Cancelled on Sunday Because of Rain, Syracuse Wins Series

SYRACUSE, NY - Sunday afternoon's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been cancelled because of rain and forecasted thunderstorms. The game will not be made up because it is the last time the Mets and RailRiders are scheduled to meet in the regular season. The Mets won three of the five games in the series against the RailRiders. Sunday's Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame ceremony will be broadcast live on the Syracuse Mets Facebook page beginning at 12:45 p.m. The Jason Grilli bobblehead giveaway, presented by Embassy Suites at Destiny USA, will be rescheduled and announced at a later date.

Fans with tickets for Sunday's game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Sunday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket office or by calling 315-474-7833.

