SWB RailRiders Rained Out

Syracuse, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Syracuse Mets scheduled for Sunday, August 1, at NBT Bank Stadium has been canceled due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Mets do not meet again during the regular season, so this game will not be rescheduled.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday evening to host the Worcester Red Sox in game one of a six-game set. The RailRiders will play back-to-back home series with Lehigh Valley coming to town from August 10-15. Tickets and promotional details for the next two weeks is available at swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

47-26

