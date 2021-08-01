Kelly and Pinto Go Deep Again, Bulls Fall to Tides 5-3
August 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Bulls left fielder Dalton Kelly bashed his third home run in a span of two games and designated hitter Rene Pinto went deep for the second straight game, however Tides designated hitter Kelvin Gutierrez crushed a three-run shot in Norfolk's 5-3 win over Durham on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.
Gutierrez smashed his three-run blast in the opening frame to push the Tides ahead 3-0. Kelly and Pinto would then go yard with solo shots in the third to cut the Durham deficit to 3-2. Three innings later, SS Tristan Gray tied the game with an RBI single to right, however Norfolk answered with a two-spot in the seventh to go back in front with a 5-3 advantage they would not relinquish.
Kelly (3-4, R, 2B, HR, RBI) recorded a game-high three hits and has smashed eight home runs since July 1, including three over his last two contests after going deep twice on Saturday evening. He leads the Bulls with 16 longballs this season. Gray (2-4, 2B, RBI) was the only other Bulls batter to post a multi-hit effort.
Tides reliever Fernando Abad (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 K) earned the victory in support of starter Konner Wade (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 2 K). Bulls righty Shawn Armstrong (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB) suffered the defeat.
Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the Bulls are scheduled to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park starting Tuesday, August 3 to begin a six-game series versus the Memphis Redbirds. First pitch of the series opener that evening is scheduled for 6:35pm. Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.
