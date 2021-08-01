Gutierrez' First Home Run with Tides Highlights Win over Bulls

August 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release







Home runs made a statement in this game as the Norfolk Tides and the Durham Bulls both had a combined three home runs in the game. The Tides came out strong in their 5-3 win over the Bulls and won five of seven games.

Designated hitter Kelvin Gutierrez hit his first home run of the year to put the Tides over the Bulls, 3-0, in the first inning. He has at least one RBI in the last three games for the Tides, totaling six. He had an RBI single last night in the, 12-6, loss and two-run single in the, 8-2, win on July 30th. Gutierrez scored second baseman Jahmai Jones and left fielder Tyler Nevin, who reached on a fielding error and single respectively.

¡Hasta la vista, balla! Kelvin Gutierrez demolishes this pitch over the bullpen in left-center field, giving the Tides an early, 3-0, lead after the 1st inning.

Dalton Kelly and Rene Pinto both hit solo homers for the Bulls in the second inning. It put Durham within one score, 3-2. It was Kelly's 16th homerun in the season, putting him tied for 5th in the Triple-A East in homeruns.

In the sixth inning, Bulls' shortstop Tristan Gray scored the first non-home run score of the game with an RBI single to right field. The single scored Pinto who was walked earlier in the inning.

After a single by catcher Brent Cumberland and a walk drawn by third basemen Rylan Bannon in the seventh inning, Zach Jarrett was able to bring in both for on a two-run single to center field which allows the Tides to go up 5-3.

Tides starter Konner Wade (4-1, 2.72 ERA) started the game for the Tides and was relieved by David Lebron in the sixth inning. Wade pitched 5.0 innings. He gave up two homeruns during that span to go along with two strikeouts.

The Tides finish this series with a 5-2 winning record over Durham in the last game of the series. The Tides will travel to face the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a seven game series before heading back home to face the Memphis Redbirds. The next home game for the Tides will be August 10, at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.