Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 1, 2021

August 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Sunday, August 1st 2:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (38-39) vs. Gwinnett Stripers (40-37) Game 6 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #78 of 130 Home Game #42 of 65

RHP Jack Flaherty (MLB Rehab) vs. RHP Kyle Wright (3-4, 3.69 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds dropped a tight, well-pitched 2-1 ballgame at the hands of the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday evening. Memphis scored first in the game on a solo home run from Scott Hurst but was held off the scoreboard the rest of the night. Johan Oviedo gave the 'Birds a solid start, allowing just two runs in five innings of work. Memphis got stellar work from its bullpen, as Tyler Webb, Grant Black, Connor Jones and Seth Elledge combined to pitch four scoreless frames.

Memphis Starter: Jack Flaherty will make an MLB rehab start for the Redbirds today. It will be Flaherty's second start of his current rehab assignment. On Tuesday, the 25-year-old pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts against Gwinnett. Flaherty was off to an outstanding start with St. Louis this season, posting an 8-1 record with a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts. He was placed on the Injured List on June 1 with a left oblique injury. Flaherty has been an outstanding pitcher at the major league level since 2018, posting a 3.31 ERA in 471 innings with the Cardinals. Flaherty led the National League in batting average against in 2019, holding opponents to a .192 clip. The Burbank, CA native was the 34th overall selection in the 2014 MLB Draft by St. Louis out of Harvard-Westlake High School.

Gwinnett Starter: Kyle Wright will make his 14th start of the season for the Stripers this afternoon. Wright has also made two starts in the major leagues with Atlanta in 2021. Wright started the series-opener on Tuesday and put together a dazzling performance, tossing eight shutout innings to earn the win. The 25-year-old has started four times against Memphis this season and has dominated, not allowing an earned run in 20.2 innings of work. Wright made his MLB debut in 2018 and has posted a 6.56 ERA in 21 career outings. The Huntsville, AL native was selected by the Braves with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has been on fire over his last ten games. During that stretch, Yepez is 12-41 (.293) with six home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs. Yepez has three home runs and five RBI over his last four games.

Making History: The Memphis Redbirds franchise-record 15-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night. The streak is tied for the longest at any level of affiliated baseball this season. It lasted from July 9-26 and encompassed the final two games of a series in Louisville, a six-game home sweep of the Norfolk Tides and a seven-game sweep of another series in Louisville. With wins in two of the first five games this week against Gwinnett, the 'Birds have now won 17 of their last 20 games.

Starting Strong: Redbirds starters have been absolutely outstanding over the last 11 games. During that stretch, starters for Memphis have allowed only three earned runs in 46.0 innings for an astounding ERA of 0.59.

Nail-biting Nights: Each of the first five games in this week's series against Gwinnett have been decided by just one run. Eight of the last 12 games for Memphis have been decided by a lone run (5-3 record during that time).

Representing the Stars and Stripes: Brandon Dickson is currently in Tokyo pitching for Team USA at the Olympic Games. Dickson pitched a scoreless inning in Team USA's tournament-opening win over Israel on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.