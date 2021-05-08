Sea Dogs Win Fourth Straight, Defeat Fisher Cats 5-1

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (4-1) won their fourth consecutive game defeating the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-4) 5-1 Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field before a sold-out crowd of 1,835.

The Sea Dogs scored early with five runs in the first three innings and never looked back. The 'Dogs got the scoring started in the first when Jeisson Rosario scored on a Triston Casas ground out.

In the second inning, Ryan Fitzgerald hit his third double of the season to score Joey Meneses. Rosario added an RBI single in the inning as Portland took a 3-0 lead.

Portland tacked on two more runs in the third highlighted by an RBI double off the bat of Ronaldo Baldwin. Baldwin, Rosario, and Fitzgerald all collected two hits on the afternoon for the Sea Dogs.

Portland starter Kutter Crawford retired 12 of the 15 batters he faced, holding the Fisher Cats to three hits over four innings and striking out five.

Denyi Reyes (1-0) earned the win allowing one run on three hits over four innings of relief. Reyes struck out five and did not walk a batter.

The Sea Dogs conclude the six-game series and homestand Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM. AJ Politi (0-1, 9.00) gets the start for the Sea Dogs. New Hampshire has not yet announced a starter. Radio coverage on the WPEI Sea Dogs Radio Network, built by General Dynamics/ Bath Iron Works, begins at 12:45 PM. The game is also available on MiLB.TV.

Following the homestand the Sea Dogs will travel to Hartford, CT for a six-game set with the Yard Goats (Rockies) from May 11th- May 16th. The Sea Dogs return home for a six-game homestand against the Yard Goats May 25th- May 30th. Tickets are available and can be ordered online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.

