Otto Cruises as Patriots Take Down Senators

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Glenn Otto (1-0) continued Somerset's impressive pitching performances, as the 6'3" righty led the Patriots (4-1) to a 2-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators (1-4) Saturday evening at TD Bank Ballpark.

Otto struck out six and allowed just two hits in six scoreless innings to earn the first win for a Patriots starter this season. The six innings of work also peaked as the most innings from a Somerset starting pitcher over their first five games.

The Patriots turned to Ron Marinaccio in the seventh inning, and the New Jersey native delivered two shutout innings of relief. Michael Gomez (1) later worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his first save of the season.

Harrisburg mustered only three hits on the night, making the second combined three-hit shutout from Patriots pitching over their first five games of the season.

Offensively, Somerset struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Oswaldo Cabrera raced home from third on a Hoy Park stolen base. Thomas Milone added to the Patriots lead with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth, which capped the scoring for the night.

The Patriots and the Senators conclude the opening series on Sunday with a 1:05 pm game at TD Bank Ballpark. The game features a Mother's Day celebration with pink fanny packs (1st 1,000 women) and Breast Cancer Awareness Day presented by Somerset Health Care Foundation.

