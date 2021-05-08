Erie SeaWolves at Reading Fightin Phils - Game Information

May 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (3-1, 1.0 GB) VS. READING FIGHTIN PHILS (1-3, 2.0 GB)

RHP RICARDO PINTO (0-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. RHP MARK APPEL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

SATURDAY, MAY 8 | 6:45 P.M. | FIRST ENERGY STADIUM

GAME #5 | ROAD GAME #5 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTERS:

SUNDAY, MAY 9 AT READING - 2:15 P.M. - FIRST ENERGY STADIUM

RHP Paul Richan (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. TBD

MONDAY - OFF

TUESDAY, MAY 11 VS. AKRON - 6:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Pedro Payano (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 VS. AKRON - 6:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD

THURSDAY, MAY 13 VS. AKRON - 6:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP A.J. Ladwig (0-1, 7.71 ERA) vs. TBD

Erie fell behind early to Reading and was never able to recover on Friday, being dealt their first loss in 614 days. A three-run first inning for the Fightins set the tone for an eventual 8-4 final, as Erie will try again to win the season-opening series tonight. AJ Ladwig, in his first professional appearance since 2018, allowed the first four batters of the game to reach base, but found more command of the zone as the night progressed. While Ladwig did allow two more runs on the night, including a solo home run, he still struck out seven batters in under five innings. Erie scattered small rallies to try and come back, but ultimately came up short. Jacob Robson collected his fourth RBI of the season on a single in the third inning, Juan Ceteno hit his first home run with Erie, a two-run shot in the sixth, and Kerry Carpenter drove in a run on a groundout in the seventh.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.