May 8, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

OH WHAT A GRAND NIGHT - With the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jack Lopez launched Portland's first grand slam of the season over the Maine Monster and the Sea Dogs took a 9-3 lead over the Fisher Cats. The last grand slam at Hadlock Field was a walk off by Tate Matheny 5/27/19 against the Altoona Curve.

AGAIN - Johan Mieses continued smashing the baseball last night. His second home run in as many games was blasted out of Hadlock in the bottom of the second inning. He hit it to dead centerfield and with 108 mph exit velocity and an estimated distance of 443 feet.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND, MR. KELLY - Reliever Zack Kelly was superb in his Portland debut. Kelly tossed 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking three and striking out eight. The eight strikeouts are a season-high for the Sea Dogs pitching staff.

ROUND AND ROUND AGAIN - Much like game two of the doubleheader on Thursday, the Sea Dogs batted around the order in the bottom of the sixth inning. Six runs came across the plate off of three hits as Portland took the lead for good.

FAMILIAR FACE ON THE BUMP: Kutter Crawford takes the mound for the Sea Dogs this afteroon. Crawford last faced the Fisher Cats 7/4/19 He was awarded the win tossing 6.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking three and striking out nine. He appeared in five games with the Sea Dogs in 2019 with a 1-3 record and 4.19 ERA in 19.1 IP. Crawford entered the 2019 season ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox' No. 22 prospect. He was named a mid- season All-Star in 2018 (South Atlantic League) and 2019 (Carolina League).

