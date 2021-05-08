Fisher Cats Bullpen Shines in 5-1 Loss to Portland

Portland, ME - An early five-run deficit was too much for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) to overcome in a 5-1 loss to the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

Despite terrific showings from relievers Mike Ellenbest (2 IP, 0 H, 4 K), Brody Rodning (2 IP, 0 H, 4 K), and Curtis Taylor (1 IP, 0 H), the Fisher Cats comeback effort was limited to a two-out RBI double from Vinny Capra in the eighth inning.

Chavez Young had New Hampshire's lone two-hit game with a single and a double, but Kutter Crawford, Denyi Reyes (W, 1-0), and Tyler Olson combined to allow just one run on seven hits in nine impressive innings.

Maximo Castillo (L, 0-1) recorded two strikeouts in his Double-A debut, but yielded five runs (three earned) on one walk and seven hits.

Portland's Ryan Fitzgerald plated the eventual winning run with an RBI double in the second inning to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead.

New Hampshire concludes the season-opening road trip at Hadlock Field on Sunday, with a 1 p.m. first pitch in Portland.

The Fisher Cats home opener is set for Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees Double-A affiliate) at Delta Dental Stadium. Fans can enjoy a spectacular Atlas Fireworks show after the game, with a Magnet Schedule Giveaway from Eastern Propane & Oil.

Opening Night kicks off a six-game homestand from Tuesday through Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium, followed by another six-game series in Manchester against the Future Red Sox from May 18-23.

All 120 games will be broadcast live on the Fisher Cats flagship station, AM 610 WGIR.

