RubberDucks vs. Rumble Ponies May 9th Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather Forecast

(AKRON, OHIO) - Due to the projected inclement weather forecast, the Sunday, May 9th game between the Akron RubberDucks and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies scheduled for 2:05 p.m. will be postponed. All fans who hold tickets to tomorrow's game can exchange them for a ticket to any 2021 RubberDucks home game, based on availability, as outlined in the RubberDucks' rainout policy.

Due to the health and safety protocols developed in preparation for the 2021 Double-A Northeast season to reduce travel, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies do not return to Canal Park again this season, therefore postponing Sunday's game will cause that game to be made up while Akron visits Binghamton May 26-30. No makeup date has been set yet for that game.

"With a 100% chance of rain forecasted from 10 a.m. on tomorrow, we wanted to be proactive in making this call so as to keep the health and wellbeing of our players and coaches in mind," said Akron RubberDucks GM, Jim Pfander. "Mother's Day is always a special occasion here at Canal Park, but we're looking forward to rescheduling all the fun promotions to a later date this summer at the ballpark!"

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The RubberDucks season, powered by FirstEnergy, opens at home May 4 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330- 253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

