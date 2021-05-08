Pabst Paves Way for Altoona

CURVE, Pa. - Arden Pabst hammered his first home run of the season and doubled home two more runs to lead the Altoona Curve passed the Bowie Baysox, 8-4, on Saturday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Pabst hit a solo shot off Bowie reliever Tyler Joyner in the fourth inning to break a tie game, and doubled off new reliever Tyler Erwin (Loss, 0-1) in the sixth to put the Curve ahead for good. His double sparked a three run sixth inning that gave the Curve a 7-4 lead.

The Curve got the bats working early in the contest by scoring three runs in the first inning, running Baysox starter Cody Sedlock out of the game after only recording one out. Jonah Davis led off the bottom of the inning with a triple and scored on a Ji-Hwan Bae sacrifice fly. Rodolfo Castro then kept his hot bat alive with a double and Mason Martin singled to score Castro.

Castro remains one of the hottest bats in the Curve lineup, finishing the day three-for-five with an RBI, a double, and a run scored. He was one of three Curve batters with multiple hits, joining Pabst and Davis.

Curve starter Osvaldo Bido threw 2.2 innings, allowing three runs and striking out three batters. The Baysox scratched two across in the second inning, fueled by a solo home run by Patrick Dorrian. Chris Hudgins doubled home a runner in the third to tie the game 3-3.

The Baysox pushed one run across in the fifth off Curve reliever Cam Vieux. Vieux allowed one hit and two walks in 2.1 innings of work.

Altoona scored an insurance run in the eighth inning off Bowie reliever Tim Naughton, who tossed 2.1 innings and allowed the one run on one hit. With the bases loaded, Josh Bissonette scored on a Castro groundout to first base.

Will Gardner (Win, 1-0) earned the win on his 25th birthday after two scoreless innings of relief action with two strikeouts. Hunter Stratton then struck out five in the final two frames to pick up his first save of the season.

Curve pitchers totaled 11 strikeouts in the win. It was the second win of the season for Altoona.

The Curve and Baysox are back in action tomorrow afternoon for the final game of the six-game series. The Curve will send RHP Jeff Passantino to the rubber to make his first start of the season, while RHP Brenan Hanifee will throw for Bowie.

