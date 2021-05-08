Baysox Drop Second Straight to Altoona

Bowie starter Cody Sedlock only lasted a third of an inning, as Altoona struck for three in the bottom of the first en route to an 8-4 win at People's Natural Gas Field.

Patrick Dorrian got the scoring started for the Baysox, hitting his second home run of the year, a solo shot in the second. Bowie tied the game at three one inning later, as Jaylen Ferguson worked a bases-loaded walk. In the fourth, Ferguson drove in another run on a sacrifice fly, but that would be the final run of the afternoon for Bowie.

Altoona broke the game open in the sixth, pushing across three runs against reliever Tyler Erwin. The Curve added an extra run of insurance in the eighth, and Hunter Stratton completed the six-out save to record the first save between either team in the series.

On the mound for the visitors, Tyler Joyner threw 3.2 innings in relief of Sedlock, and Erwin replaced Joyner for an inning and two-thirds. Tim Naughton finished out the game, tossing 2.1 innings and allowing a run on one hit.

The Baysox have scored 26 runs in their first five games, but have left several more on the base paths. Through five games, Bowie has stranded 47 runners, including 11 on Saturday, six of which were in scoring position.

In the final game of the opening series of the season on Sunday, righty Brenan Hanifee, who was originally slated to pitch Saturday, is set to take the hill. First pitch in Altoona is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

