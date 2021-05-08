Reading Nails Two Plays at the Plate to Top Erie

May 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Reading Fightin Phils took game five, 6-4, against the Erie SeaWolves. The series is now three to two Erie. The Fightins look to split with the final game of the homestand tomorrow, Sunday, May 8th at 2:15pm. Everyone at the plate and on the bump contributed positively to the team's second win of the 2021 season.

Reading nabbed two SeaWolves at the plate to hold their lead as Yariel Gonzalez was tagged out by Rodolfo Duran both times. The first throw was a bullet from Matt Vierling in center field. The second was a liner from Madison Stokes in left to the cutoff man Arquimedes Gamboa on to Duran. Both were right on the money.

Reading scored in an assortment of ways, their first coming before the team even notched a hit. Stokes walked and then scored on a wild pitch in the third. Then in the fourth, Josh Stephen's double scored Vierling and Stephen himself crossed on a single by Duran. They tacked on two more in the fifth when Gamboa and Dalton Guthrie touched home. McCarthy Tatum and Stephen were credited with the RBIs. Finally, a solo shot to deep center field off the bat of Vierling capped off Reading's offense.

Former first-round pick Mark Appel got the start for the Fightins, his first since 2017. Appel was elated to go two and a third, giving up only one earned run and striking out four in his debut. Taylor Lehman (W, 1-0) took the field in relief for a stellar outing himself. The lefty went three full striking out seven, the most of any Fightin during their outing. The ball was then handed to Zach Warren (H, 1) and Tyler Carr (H, 1). Carr nabbed two strike outs and a pop up with the bases loaded to shut down the SeaWolves. Joel Cesar (S, 1) came in to close things down in the ninth and did just that 1-2-3.

Erie scored four of their own throughout the night. Kreidler jogged home on a double from Jacob Robson after he was hit by a pitch and stole a base. Josh Lester scored on a double by Juan Centeno. Erie went after it in the eighth when Drew Ward hit a two-run homer to make it six to four.

Ricardo Pinto (L, 0-1) took the ball to the mound in the first for Erie. He went 3.2 IP of two hit ball and three earned runs. Brad Bass was handed the ball in relief but allowed another two earned runs.

Reading tacked on another one off of Max Green, while the lefty struck out four. Erie turned to Gerson Moreno for the final inning of baseball Saturday night.

The Double-A affiliate of the Phillies will host two home series in May at America's Classic Ballpark.

There is one more game, a day contest, on Sunday, May 9th against the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) when the Fightins play as the Reading Hot Dogs and kids can run the bases. AND, another SIX games from May 25th to May 30th against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants). Come celebrate Mother's Day and Memorial Day Weekend with us at the ballpark! Visit rphils.com/tickets, the Weidenhammer Ticket Office, or call 610-370-BALL to secure your tickets to a game!

The 2021 season is presented by Pepsi.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.