Sea Dogs Squander Late Lead, Fall 9-7 to Akron

June 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (29-25) rallied for four runs in the eighth inning to take a 6-5 lead over the Akron RubberDucks (32-22) only to squander the lead in the ninth falling 9-7 on Thursday afternoon.

Roman Anthony notched a multi-hit game going two-for-five with his twelfth double of the season. Eddinson Paulino went three-for-five with an RBI.

Akron would score four runs in the top of the fourth inning after a double from Milan Tolentino ignited the scoring. A single from Micael Ramirez and a two-run single from Joe Lampe would complete the inning.

Nick Decker doubled (6) in the bottom of the fifth inning to drive in two and cut the Akron lead in half. C.J. Kayfus tripled in the top of the seventh inning to give the RubberDucks a 5-2 edge.

Portland scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take their first lead. An RBI double off the bat of Matt Donlan (3) would highlight the inning and propel Portland to a 6-5 lead after eight.

In the top of the ninth, Akron countered with four runs to regain the advantage. Akron scored four on four hits with a two-run double from Lampe being the differencemaker in the inning to extend a three-run lead.

Back-to-back singles in the bottom of the ninth from Anthony and Paulino would have Portland threatening. An RBI groundout from Kyle Teel would drive in Anthony but Akron held strong to take game three, 9-7.

RHP Trey Benton (3-1, 5.06 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.0 inning allowing three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out two. Lenny Torres Jr. (5) earned the save after pitching 1.0 inning allowing one run on two hits while striking out two. RHP Jacob Webb (4-1, 4.26 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.0 inning allowing four runs on four hits while walking two.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, June 7th, 2024 for game four of a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks. The first pitch for game four is slated for 6:00 pm. Portland will give the ball to RHP CJ Liu (0-1, 4.91 ERA) while Akron will start LHP Ryan Webb (1-4, 3.40 ERA).

