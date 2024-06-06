Stellar Pitching and Hot Offense Power Fightins Past Senators

June 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (22-31) breezed past the Harrisburg Senators (31-22) 9-1 Thursday night, thanks to outstanding pitching from Lachlan Wells and hot offense. With the win, the Fightins even the series up at 1-1.

The Fightins bats were rolling in the first inning. Carlos De La Cruz reached base with a one-out double. Carson Taylor was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Kendall Simmons put the Fightins on the board with an RBI single, and De La Cruz crossed the plate. The next batter, Ethan Wilson walked to load the bases. Robert Moore drew a walk, which walked in a run. The Fightins took a 2-0 lead.

Lachlan Wells was dealing right out of the gate. He utilized his fastball and changeup to strike out five batters, along with soft contact throughout his outing. After retiring 16 straight Senators, through five and a third innings, CJ Stubbs broke the shutout with a solo home run.

The Fightins bats continued to execute at the plate. In the second, they scored five runs in the inning. After a leadoff double by Casey Martin and a walk from Marcus Lee Sang, De La Cruz slashed his second double of the night, driving in two runs. Caleb Ricketts hit a two-run homer to right field, his second of the year. Fightins took a 4-0 lead. A few batters later, Robert Moore earned his second RBI of the night, as he drove home Kendall Simmons. Bryce Ball tacked on one more run in the inning, with an RBI double.

In the sixth, the Fightins tacked on one more run, as Caleb Ricketts blasted his second homer of the game, his first career multi-homer game. The Fightins bullpen pitched three scoreless innings, and Tyler McKay closed the game in the ninth, securing the victory for Reading.

The Fightin Phils and Senators return to the field on Friday at 7 p.m. LHP Matt Osterberg is scheduled to pitch for Reading, opposite RHP Brad Lord for Harrisburg.

