Ashcraft Strikes out a Dozen Squirrels in Thursday Win

June 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Braxton Ashcraft set a new career-high with 12 strikeouts on Thursday night as the Curve snapped a five-game losing skid with a 10-4 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels at the Diamond.

Ashcraft threw 93 pitches in his seven innings of work, with 74 going for strikes. His 12-strikeout performance came without a walk, making him the sixth pitcher in all Minor League Baseball this season to punch at least 12 batters without a free pass. Ashcraft was one shy of Tom Gorzelanny's Curve franchise record of 13 strikeouts in a game. It was the fifth time in team history that a pitcher struck out 12+ batters in a single contest and the second time this season that Ashcraft struck out 10 batters in a game.

Tsung-Che Cheng, Seth Beer and Sammy Siani paced a 14-hit attack for Altoona at the plate as each picked up three hits in the victory. Cheng led off the game with a solo homer, his team-leading seventh of the season, and Siani added a two-run blast to cap off a five run fifth inning that put the Curve ahead for good. Cheng has picked up a hit in five of his last six games and homered for a second straight night.

Jase Bowen added two more hits and drove in a run, he's batting.435 (10-for-23) in the first four games he's played in the month of June with one double and one triple.

Jack Carey entered in relief of Ashcraft in the eighth inning and delivered two scoreless innings of relief. In his last nine innings of work over four appearances, Carey has not allowed an earned run.

The Curve continue a six-game series on Friday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:35 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Po-Yu Chen to the mound against RHP Dylan Cumming for the Flying Squirrels.

