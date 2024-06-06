Lampe's 4 RBI, Ducks' Ninth-Inning Rally Beat Portland, 9-7

After losing an early 4-0 lead, the RubberDucks rallied from a 6-5 deficit with four runs in the ninth inning, capped by a two-out, two-run double from left fielder Joe Lampe to cap his season-high four-RBI game in a 9-7 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in the third game of a six-game series at Hadlock Field on Thursday.

Turning Point

After the Sea Dogs' four-run rally in the eighth inning turned a 5-2 Akron lead into a 6-5 Portland edge, Akron center fielder Kahlil Watson worked a nine-pitch, one-out walk in the ninth against Sea Dogs right-hander Jacob Webb. First baseman C.J. Kayfus singled to right field, and right fielder Alexfri Planez and designated hitter Aaron Bracho hit consecutive pop-up RBI singles to shallow center field for a 7-6 lead. After catcher Micael Ramírez worked a seven-pitch walk with two outs, Lampe drilled a 1-2 pitch for a two-run double off the "Maine Monster" left-field wall to make it 9-6.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Aaron Davenport retired the first 10 Sea Dogs, including six strikeouts. He kept Portland scoreless on one hit until two outs in the fifth inning, when he allowed a walk, hit batter, and two-run pop-up double to center field by left fielder Nick Decker. Davenport went five innings for the ninth time in 11 starts, allowing two hits and one walk. Right-hander Jack Leftwich worked around a hit and walk for scoreless sixth and seventh innings, before a leadoff double in the eighth. Right-hander Trey Benton allowed the inherited runner to score, and with four hits and a walk, Portland scored three more runs for a 6-5 lead, with designated hitter Matt Donlan hitting a two-out, go-ahead RBI double. Right-hander Lenny Torres Jr. allowed two singles to start the ninth inning but retired the next three batters to save the win.

Duck Tales

Akron broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning. Kayfus singled to right field, Bracho walked with one out, and third baseman Milan Tolentino lined an RBI double to left-center field. Ramírez added an RBI infield single, and Lampe chopped a two-run single to right field for a 4-0 lead. Akron extended the lead to 5-2 in the seventh, when shortstop Yordys Valdés reached on an error, advanced on a groundout, stole third base and scored on a triple by Kayfus.

Notebook

Akron (32-22,.593) drew within percentage points of Harrisburg (31-21,.596, at Reading Thursday night) in the Southwest Division first-half race, while Portland fell one game behind Hartford in the Northeast Division...Kayfus has seven hits and eight RBIs in his first three Double-A games...Second baseman Nate Furman 's 19-game on-base streak ended...Game Time: 3:04...Attendance: 7,154.

On the Pond

