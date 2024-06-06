Yard Goats Battle Back to Win 4th in Row

Bridgewater, NJ- The first-place Hartford Yard Goats (30-23) battled back from a 4-0 deficit, and defeated the Somerset Patriots (25-20) 7-5 on Thursday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the third of a six-game series. Zach Kokoska broke a 4-4 tie with a rocket double to center field, scoring Warming Bernabel in the eighth inning leading the Yard Goats to a fourth straight win and ninth victory in ten games. Braiden Ward had a single, double and solo home run, stole three bases while scoring three runs. Alec Barger earned the win in two innings of relief and Juan Mejia recorded the save.

The win, combined with Portland's loss, has given the Yard Goats a game and a half lead in the Eastern League's Northeast Division. 15 games remain in the first half of the season which concludes on June 23rd, and the second half begins on June 25th.

Somerset scored four runs in the second inning against Hartford starter Jarrod Cande. JC Escarra led off the frame with a triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Alexander Vargas to make it 1-0 Patriots. After a pair of walks, Yankees #2 prospect Spencer Jones cranked a three-run home run to give Somerset a 4-0 lead.

Somerset starting pitcher Bailey Dees struck out the first six batters to come to the plate but then Braiden Ward led off the third inning with a home run over the right field fence to make it 4-1. Adael Amador then smashed a two-out solo homer to make it a 4-2 game. Amador is 12-22 at the plate, with 6 home runs, 12 RBI and 9 runs scored over his last five road games.

The game remained 4-2 until the seventh inning when Hartford tied it against Dees. The Yard Goats had runners at second and third and nobody out in the fifth and did not score, however, they would cash in with the next opportunity. Bladimir Restituyo, who has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, led off the inning with a double. Ward reached on an error which also allowed Restituyo to score and make it 4-3. Amador came up with a huge two out single, scoring Ward and tying the game at 4-4.

The Yard Goats took a 6-4 lead with two runs in the seventh inning. Somerset's third error of the game would allow Bernabel to reach to kick off the rally. Kokoska followed with a double off the center field fence, scoring Bernabel and giving Hartford its first lead 5-4. Kokoska later scored on a sacrifice fly by Restituyo to make it 6-4. Ward, who doubled, scored on a wild pitch and the Yard Goats had a 7-4 lead.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night at 6:35 PM. LHP Carson Palmquist will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Trystan Vrieling will pitch for Somerset. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app.

