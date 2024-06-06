Dees Deals, Jones Homers In Thursday Loss

June 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Bailey Dees on the mound

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Bailey Dees on the mound(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Hartford Yard Goats 7-5 on Thursday night at TD Bank Ballpark in game three of a six-game series. Somerset has now dropped four straight contests for the first time this season.

RHP Bailey Dees (6.2 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 H, 0 BB, 9 K) struck out the first six batters he faced in the ballgame in order on his way to matching a career-high with 9 K. Over his last ten starts dating back to 4/13 @ NH, Dees has pitched to a 2.65 ERA in 54.1 IP with 56 K and a 1.12 WHIP. Dees matched a career-high in strikeouts, which he set earlier this season on 4/18 vs. HFD, going 6 IP with 3 R, 6 H, 0 BB, 9 K. Dees recorded 6+ strikeouts for the sixth time over 11 starts this season. The right-hander ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 59 K (7th) and 57.2 IP (4th).

DH Spencer Jones (1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, R) clubbed a three-run homer in the 2nd inning to give Somerset a 4-0 lead. Jones's blast marked his fourth homer of the season and second in his last six games. Over his last six games dating back to last Friday 5/31 vs. BOW, Jones is 8-for-26 (.307) with 2 HR, 10 RBI, and 6 R. The Yankees No. 2 prospect has reached safely in 18 of his last 19 games since 5/16 vs. POR. Thursday marked Jones's fifth multi-RBI performance of the season. Jones has recorded an RBI in 5 of his last 6 games.

2B Ben Cowles (2-for-4, R) recorded a multi-hit game for the second straight night, also scoring a run. Cowles has hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games. Cowles's 16 multi-hit games this season are tops on the team.

CF Grant Richardson (2-for-4, 2B) doubled in the 8th inning, pushing home a run on an error which occurred the same play. Richardson recorded his 14th multi-hit game of the season, trailing only Cowles for the Patriots team lead. Richardson's.273 BA this season is T-2nd on the team among qualified players, while his 13 2B are 2nd, despite only playing in 39 of Somerset's 54 games.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.