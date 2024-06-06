June 6, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DUCKS DOWN 'DOGS IN GAME TWO The Portland Sea Dogs (29-24) fell 9-1 to the Akron RubberDucks (31-22) on Wednesday night. Roman Anthony rocketed his fourth homer of the season while Marcelo Mayer hit his Double-A leading 21st double to extend an eight-game hit streak. Tyler McDonough extended a twelve-game hit streak going one-for-four with a double. Akron scored three in the top of the third to get on the board first. A two-run homer off the bat of Alexfri Planez would highlight the scoring in the inning. Petey Halpin tacked on a pair for the RubberDucks in the top of the fourth with a single to right field that scored Milan Tolentino and Joe Lampe. Anthony crushed his fourth homer of the season to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning. The solo shot came off of a lefty and put Portland on the board, 5-1. In the top of the eighth, C.J. Kayfus sealed the deal with a grand slam into right field. With his first Double-A homer, Portland would fall 9-1 in game two.

TITLES ON TITLES FOR TEEL Minor League Baseball yesterday announced that Kyle Teel has won Eastern League Player of the Month honors. On the month, Teel slashed.357/.443/.560 and led the league in average (.357), RBI (22) and OPS (1.003). He was third in doubles (eight), on-base percentage (.443) and slugging percentage (.560) and was fourth in hits (30). Teel is also riding Eastern League Player of the Week honors currently for the week of May 27th-June 2nd. In six games during the week, Teel hit.417 (10-for-24) with six runs scored, three home runs, 11 RBI, and two stolen bases. On Friday night, when the Sea Dogs were down to their final strike, Teel belted a game-tying three-run homer in a game that the Sea Dogs would win 8-6 in ten innings. Teel provided the heroics again on Saturday night, down 4-2 in the ninth inning, Teel hit a grand slam to give the Sea Dogs a 6-4 lead, a game they would go on to win 11-8 in ten innings. Teel hit safely in five of the six games last week including three multi-hit performances. Teel is ranked by MLB.com as the number three prospect in the Red Sox organization and the number 29 prospect in Minor League Baseball.

CAMPBELL JOINS THE CREW, COLLECTS MILB HONORS Kristian Campbell earned a promotion prior to the series with Akron after hitting.306 with 13 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBI, and 3 SB in fourty games with High-A Greenville this season. In his Double-A debut last night, Campbell went two-for-four with a single and a triple. MILB also announched today that Campbell was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month. With the Greenville Drive, Campbell batted.371/.467/.663 and led the league in average (.371) and OPS (1.130). He was second in on-base percentage (.467) and slugging percentage (.663) and third in hits (33), home runs (six), total bases (59) and fourth in runs (20). He recorded 10 multi-hit games prior to his promotion this month.

ALL-TIME VS AKRON This week will mark the lone series of the season against the Akron RubberDucks. Entering this week, Portland owns a 101-117 all-time record against Akron. Last season, Portland and Akron split the season record 6-6. Former Red Sox manager John Farrell served as the Indians Director of Player Development from 2001- 2006. Prior to moving into Canal Park in 1997, the team played at Thurman Munson Stadium in Canton, OH and were known as the Canton-Akron Indians. Akron was once known as the "Rubber Capital of the World," as the first synthetic rub- ber tire was introduced and marketed in Akron. The city's nickname served as inspiration for the re-branding of the franchise in 2014 as Akron made the transition from the Aeros to the RubberDucks

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts eleven of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Luis Perales (9), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 6, 2004 - Kenny Perez highlighted a nine-run 3rd inning with a three- run triple as Portland cruised to a 14-6 rout of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Gustavo Chacin allowed 10 runs in 2.1 innings to suffer his second straight loss to Portland. In two defeats to the Sea Dogs, Chacin allowed 15 runs in eight innings - he would go a combined 19-0 the rest of the season between New Hampshire, AAA- Syracuse and Toronto.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will have the start in game three of the series in what will mark his ninth start of the season. Dobbins last pitched on May 31st against the Curve in Altoona where he tossed 7.0 scoreless innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out eight. His 7.0 innings to start is the longest start by a Sea Dogs pitcher this season while his eight strikeouts tied a season-high. Today will mark his first career start against Akron.

