Richmond Flying Squirrels Roster Transactions: June 6, 2024
June 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
The San Francisco Giants have made the following moves that impact the Richmond roster:
OF Allan Cerda placed on the 7-day injured list
