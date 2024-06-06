Five-Run Fifth Hands Squirrels Loss

June 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels took an early lead but fell to the Altoona Curve, 10-4, on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (26-28) struck out 15 times in the loss to the Curve (17-37).

Altoona starter Braxton Ashcraft (Win, 2-2) struck out 12 batters over seven innings, one shy of the Curve's franchise record, and allowed four runs.

In his Double-A debut, Nick Sinacola (Loss, 0-1) surrendered five runs over 4.1 innings and recorded five strikeouts.

Altoona struck for a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Tsung-Che Cheng led off the game with a solo homer, his seventh of the season. Later in the inning, Sammy Siani brought in a run with a groundout to open a 2-0 Altoona lead.

In the bottom of the first, Victor Bericoto hit an RBI double and Will Wilson scored on a wild pitch to tie the score, 2-2.

Andy Thomas gave the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 lead later in the first with a sacrifice fly.

In the fourth, Thomas hit a solo homer, his second of the year, to extend the lead to 4-2.

The Curve scored five runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-4 lead. Cheng hit an RBI double, Jase Bowen tied the game with a sacrifice fly and Seth Beer hit a go-ahead triple. Siani capped the frame with a sacrifice fly.

In the seventh, the Curve padded the lead to 10-4 with RBI singles by Beer, Siani and Wyatt Hendrie.

Tyler Myrick pitched two scoreless innings out of the Flying Squirrels bullpen.

The series continues on Friday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Dylan Cumming (0-0, 2.25 ERA) will make his first Double-A start opposed by Altoona right-hander Po-Yu Chen (0-4, 5.16). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Friday is Pride Night and the first 1,000 fans of all ages will take home a Pride Night pennant flag presented by CarMax. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

