Late Homer Stuns Erie in Blown Save

June 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Erie (29-23) could not complete a win over New Hampshire (25-29), as Devonte Brown's ninth-inning homer gave the Fisher Cats a 4-3 win.

Trei Cruz opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second inning against New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison. Jake Holton followed with a double, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. He scored when Eliezer Alfonzo grounded into a double play, giving Erie a 2-0 lead.

Alan Roden led off the fourth inning with a solo home run against Erie starter Carlos Peña, cutting Erie's lead to 2-1.

Peña lasted four frames. He allowed one run on three hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

New Hampshire tied the game in the fifth when Josh Kasevich blasted a solo homer against Angel Reyes.

Erie went ahead in the seventh. Holton hit his second double of the game and scored on Alfonzo's RBI groundout.

RJ Petit was on for the save in the ninth for Erie. He allowed a leadoff single to pinch hitter Ryan McCarty. With one out, Devonte Brown blasted a go-ahead two-run home run.

Erie failed to score in the bottom of the ninth against Eric Pardinho, who secured his first save. Ryan Boyer (2-2) earned the win in relief. Petit (2-4) took the loss.

Wilkel Hernandez pitches on Friday for Erie opposed by Adam Macko at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.