Clifford Homers Again, Ponies Drop Third Straight at Bowie

June 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (26-26) were defeated by the Bowie Baysox 6-3 on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium. Bowie has taken the first three games of the series, winning seven of nine games this season against Binghamton.

Bowie (28-25) scored four runs in the third to take an early 4-0 lead, highlighted by a three-run home run from Samuel Basallo off Tyler Stuart (1-4). Bowie would add a run in the fifth on an RBI single from John Rhoades to make it 5-0. Collin Burns led off the sixth with a solo home run to right that made it 6-0.

Baysox starter Cameron Weston and reliever Dylan Heid combined to allow just one hit over the first eight innings. Weston (2-3) allowed one hit over five scoreless frames, with two strikeouts and six walks. Heid pitched three perfect frames with four strikeouts.

With one out in the ninth, Wyatt Young walked and Alex Ramírez singled to right. That brought up Clifford, who blasted a three-run homer to center to cut the Bowie lead to 6-3. It's Clifford's third home run over his last four games and fourth of his Double-A career. Clifford also lined a deep drive to left center field to lead off the second inning but was robbed of an extra base hit by centerfielder Jud Fabian, who made a jumping catch at the wall.

Clifford finished with one hit, one walk, and three RBI, extending his on-base streak to eight games. The Mets #4 prospect (#75 overall) has now reached base safely in 13 of his last 14 games.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series with the Baysox on Friday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show gets underway at 6:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Trey McLoughlin pitched a perfect eighth inning and has not allowed an earned run in nine consecutive appearances, lowering his ERA to 1.08... Bowie has now won four games in a row.

