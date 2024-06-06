Cleveland Guardians, Lake County Captains and Akron RubberDucks to Host Play Ball Weekend

June 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Eastlake, Ohio - The Lake County Captains, Akron RubberDucks and Cleveland Guardians, are thrilled to announce the second year of Play Ball Weekend, taking place on Saturday, June 15 from 10 AM to noon at Classic Auto Group Park.

Play Ball Weekend promises to be an unforgettable experience for young baseball enthusiasts. The on-field camp, hosted by The Lake County Captains Players and guests, will provide kids with a fun and engaging environment to learn various baseball skills. Participants will receive coaching from players and seasoned professionals.

"We are delighted to host Play Ball Weekend at Classic Auto Group Park," said Jen Yorko, General Manager of the Lake County Captains. "This event is all about fostering a love for baseball in young children. We hope this experience leaves a lasting impression and inspires them to pursue their dreams in the sport."

In addition to the on-field camp, attendees will have the chance to meet and greet future Cleveland Guardians, Lake County Captains and Akron RubberDucks mascots and players.

As an added bonus, all participants registered for PLAY BALL Northeast Ohio will receive a special complimentary ticket offer from the Lake County Captains, Akron RubberDucks and the Cleveland Guardians.

Parents are encouraged to register their children in advance as space is limited. Registration can be completed online at http://lakecountycaptains.leagueapps.com/events/4220195-pbw-play-ball-northeast-ohio-2024.

More information about the Cleveland Guardians Play Ball Events can be found here: https://www.mlb.com/guardians/community/playballcle.

The Lake County Captains are the professional High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians located in Eastlake Ohio. Our mission is to honor the rich history of our organization while also introducing baseball to a new generation of fans through innovative means. We are committed to supporting our community, sports teams, and each other by demonstrating passion and having fun every day.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 15. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

