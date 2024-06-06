Senators Downed by Fightin Phils, 8-1
June 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 8-1 Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Reading quickly took a big 7-0 lead after the first two innings. The Senators didn't have a baserunner until the 6th inning when a C.J. Stubbs home run got the Sens on the board to make it 7-1. Reading would score once more in the 6th to make it 8-1.
THE BIG PLAY
In the 2nd inning with Reading already leading 4-0, Caleb Ricketts hit a two-run home run to extend the Fightin Phils' early lead to 6-0.
FILIBUSTERS
Carlos Romero struck out four of the seven batters he faced in a scoreless outing, his first outing for the Sens this season... Daison Acosta and Ty Tice each threw scoreless innings in relief... C.J. Stubbs' home run was his second of the season... The Sens were out-hit 10-2... The Senators' seven-run deficit was their largest margin of defeat this season.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game three of their six-game series at 7:00 p.m. Friday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:45 p.m.
