Sea Dogs Secure Sixth Straight Win in Binghamton

August 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (29-12, 65-45) won their sixth straight game with a 5-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-20, 56-52) at Mirabito Stadium.

RHP Jacob Webb earned his ninth win of the season tossing 4.0 innings allowing two earned runs. RHP Christopher Troye recorded his second save of the series with a scoreless ninth inning. At the plate, Nathan Hickey led the way with a pair of doubles, two RBI and two walks. Hickey, Jhostynxon Garcia, and Tyler Miller all recorded multi-hit games.

The Sea Dogs struck first in the top of the first inning. After Allan Castro drew a one-out walk, he scored on an RBI double by Nathan Hickey. Phillip Sikes drove home Hickey with an RBI single and Portland led, 2-0.

They added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning. Tyler Miller and Luis Ravelo reached on back-to-back singles then scored on consecutive singles by Kristian Campbell and Castro.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Rumble Ponies capitalized on a fielding error by shortstop Ahbram Liendo allowing Mateo Gil to reach base. He scored on an RBI groundout by Alex Ramirez and Binghamton was on the board, 4-1.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, Jhostynxon Garcia reached on a two-out single then scored on another Hickey RBI double.

The Rumble Ponies struck again in the bottom of the sixth inning. After a leadoff single by Ryan Clifford, he scored on an RBI double by Mateo Gil. Drake Osborn then drove home Gil with a single and the Rumble Ponies continued to trail, 5-3.

RHP Jacob Webb (9-3, 4.21 ERA) earned the win tossing 4.0 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out one. RHP Jordan Geber (3-3, 3.53 ERA) was given the loss pitching 4.0 innings allowing four runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out two. RHP Christopher Troye (2) earned his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning allowing one hit.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies will meet again tomorrow, Friday August 16th at 7:05pm. RHP Isaac Coffey (9-2, 3.62 ERA) will take the mound for the Sea Dogs while Binghamton will send RHP Jonathan Pintaro (1-1, 4.76 ERA).

