DeLauter and Denholm Dominate in Ducks 5-2 Win

August 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Chase DeLauter homered as part of a two-hit game while Trenton Denholm struck out five to guide the Akron RubberDucks to a 5-2 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Akron got rolling in the third. CJ Kayfus opened the inning with a single before advancing to third on Kody Huff's double. DeLauter followed with a line drive high over the wall in right to put Akron on top 3-0. Alexfri Planez kept the pressure on in the inning with a single to right. Cooper Ingle then drove in Planez from first with a double down the right field line to make it 4-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Denholm was sharp on the mound in his second start for Akron. The right-hander scattered six hits over five innings and allowed just one run while striking out five SeaWolves. Magnus Ellerts allowed a run over two innings pitched. Davis Sharpe tossed a scoreless eighth and ninth to record the save.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense added on in the fifth as Planez launched a towering home run off the roof of the building beyond the left-center wall to make it 5-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

DeLauter's third inning home run extended his hitting streak to seven games (10-for-26, two home runs and nine RBI)...Planez's home run moves him back into a tie with Kahlil Watson for the team lead with 14...Ingle's RBI double was his first Double-A hit and RBI...Game Time: 2:40...Attendance: 4,396.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park on Friday, August 16 at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Tommy Mace (7-5, 3.94 ERA) will start for Akron against Erie right-hander Troy Melton (7-6, 4.37 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

