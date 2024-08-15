Reading Rally Falls Short in Thursday Night Defeat

August 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (17-25; 48-62) had a 6-4 loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-25; 44-63) on Thursday night from FirstEnergy Stadium. After the loss, Reading holds a 2-1 edge in this week's six-game series.

After a scoreless first two innings from Reading starter Christian McGowan (L, 0-3), the Fisher Cats struck first off him when RJ Schreck launched a solo home run to right field to make it 1-0 in the third. New Hampshire rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the fourth off McGowan. Charles McAdoo and Rainer Nunez each worked walks to start the inning. Yohendrick Pinango singled to score McAdoo and that would end the night for McGowan.

Carlos Francisco entered, still in the top of the fourth. Gabby Martinez grounded into a double play, but Nunez scored to make it 3-0. The Fisher Cats got another two tallies off Francisco in the top of the fifth. Desan Brown walked to lead off the frame and Schreck followed with a single. Alex De Jesus grounded into a fielders choice, which scored Brown. McAdoo then walked and Nunez singled to score De Jesus, making it 5-0.

New Hampshire then added another run in the top of the seventh. Brown started the inning with a lead-off single. He stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Tommy McCollum on a pickoff attempt. He would alter score on a McAdoo RBI single to make it 6-0.

New Hampshire pitching kept Reading's bats quiet early. Michael Dominguez got the start and went three-scoreless frames in his first start since July 4. Abdiel Mendoza (W, 7-8) fired another scoreless three innings for the Fisher Cats in relief.

The Fightin Phils' offense struck in the bottom of the seventh when Ethan Wilson launched a solo home run to make it 6-1, his fifth long ball of the season.

Reading began to rally in the bottom of the eighth frame. Gabriel Rincones Jr. reached on a one-out walk, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Otto Kemp then hit a two-run single to score Rincones. After that Robert Moore walked, then Trevor Schwecke hit a two-run single to make it 6-4, with New Hampshire still on top. Jonathan Lavallee (S, 2) got the final out of the eighth and finished off the Fightin Phils in the ninth.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Friday against the New Hampshire, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 7 p.m. RHP Jean Cabrera will be on the mound for Reading, and will go opposite RHP Lazaro Estrada for New Hampshire. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

