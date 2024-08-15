Power Surge Sinks Hartford In Third Straight Win

The Somerset Patriots won their third straight game, defeating the Hartford Yard Goats 9-3 on Thursday night in game three of a six-game series at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, CT. The Patriots have homered in 14 of their last 15 games and eight times in their last three games. Somerset has won three straight games for the third time since the start of the second half on 6/25.

RHP Zach Messinger (5.2 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 6 K) earned his third consecutive win. Over his last four starts, Messinger has allowed 5 ER over 25.2 IP (1.75 ERA) with 17 K/6 BB. Since the start of the second half on 6/25 @RIC, Messinger has pitched to a 2.87 ERA over nine starts with a 1.09 WHIP. The Yankees No. 17 prospect ranks among Eastern League leaders with a 3.46 ERA (2nd), 1.13 WHIP (1st), 127.1 IP (1st), 120 K (2nd), and .219 AVG (1st). All three runs allowed by Messinger came on one swing, a three-run Adael Amador home run in the 2nd

CF Grant Richardson (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B, BB, SB) clubbed a game-tying three-run homer in the 4th inning for his seventh long ball of the season. Richardson's 27 multi-hit games lead the Patriots. Richardson has more multi-hit games (27) than single hit games (21) this season. Over his last ten games, Richardson is batting .389 with 1 HR, 4 RBI, 6 R, and 5 XBH. Thursday marked his 10th multi-RBI game of the season.

2B Anthony Seigler (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB) homered in his second straight game, launching a solo blast in the 8th Seigler has 5 RBI and 3 R over his last two games. Over his last 12 games, Seigler totals 4 HR, 7 RBI, and 10 R. Since 5/30, Seigler's 11 HR are T-4th most in the Eastern League. Seigler's 24 BB since 6/23 are tops in the Eastern League.

3B Alexander Vargas (2-for-4, HR, R, RBI) extended the lead with a solo shot in the 8th inning, his third homer of the season. Vargas extended his hit streak to six games, over which he's 10-for-24 (.417) with 3 RBI and 4 XBH. Vargas recorded his second straight multi-hit performance and ninth multi-hit game this season. Over his last 27 games since 6/13, Vargas is batting .330 with 3 HR, 18 RBI, and 9 R.

1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, 2 R, 3B, BB, SB) tripled as part of a two-hit game. Hardman notched his ninth multi-hit game of the season with Somerset. In 12 games in August, Hardman is slashing .279/.380/.488 with 2 HR and 6 RBI.

