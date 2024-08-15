August 15, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







EXTRA INNINGS, EXTRA FUN The Portland Sea Dogs rallied to score six runs in the final three frames to defeat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 6-4 in 11 innings. Hunter Dobbins spun 6.0 shuotut innings allowing just two hits while walking one and striking out three. Allan Castro collected his first Double-A hit while Kristian Campbell crushed his eighth homer with Portland. A pitcher's duel kept the scoring silent on either side up until the bottom of the seventh. Binghamton broke the silence first with a two-run single from Wyatt Young to take a 2-0 lead. Nathan Hickey put Portland on the board and cut the Binghamton lead in half with an RBI double (2) in the top of the ninth inning. Drew Ehrhard reached on a fielder's choice allowing the tying run to score and kickstart a brand new ballgame. Tied through nine, Portland played into extras for the second night in a row. Campbell crushed a go-ahead two-run bomb in the top of the 10th inning to propel a 4-2 Portland lead. Young put Binghamton within one run in the bottom of the tenth inning after an RBI single. An RBI groundout from Jeremiah Jackson scored the tying run and took it to the 11th. Alex Binelas smoked his fifth triple in the top of the 11th to score the ghost runner in Ehrhard and put Portland back on top, 5-4. A sacrifice fly from Elih Marrero brought him home to complete the scoring and the comeback, 6-4.

BIG THREE ONTO BIG THINGS The top three prospect in Boston's system in Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) were all three promoted to Triple-A Worcester prior to this series. Mayer appeared in 77 games with Portland this season where he led the EL in average (.307) and doubles (28). Mayer also played 43 games with Double-A Portland in 2023 prior to a season-ending injury. Roman Anthony appeared in 84 games this season where he hit .269 while leading the team in homers this season (15) and ranking third in stolen bases (16). Kyle Teel appeared in 84 games where he hit .298 which ranked second best in the EL while tying for fourth with most RBI in the league (60). Teel's 11 homers tied second most this season. Both Anthony and Teel also played 10 games in Portland in 2023 prior to headlining this season's Opening Day roster.

CAN'T COOL DOWN KRISTIAN CAMPBELL Portland Sea Dogs' infielder Kristian Campbell has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of August 5-11. The 22-year-old hit .444 (8-for-18) in five games last week with three home runs and five RBI. He led the league with six walks and five stolen bases. His .600 On base percentage and .944 Slugging Percentage ranked second in the league. Campbell homered in three consecutive games from August 9-11. In 49 games with the Sea Dogs, Campbell is hitting .380 with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 32 RBI, and 17 stolen bases. He has a .484 OBP, .592 Slugging Percentage, and 1.076 OPS. This marks the second time this season that Campbell has earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors, previously earning the accolade for the week of June 10-16. Campbell has also previously been named the Eastern League Player of the Month for June and the South Atlantic League Player of the Month for May.

MICKEY MAKES HIS DEBUT Former Sea Dog, Mickey Gasper, made his big league debut Monday night with the Boston Red Sox in the 10th inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Gasper worked a walk in a game where the Red Sox went on to walk-it-off 5-4 over Texas. Gasper began the season with Portland after being acquired by the New York Yankees in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft this offseason. Gasper appeared in 44 games with Portland where he hit .282 with 13 doubles, four homers, 22 RBI, 26 walks, and notched three stolen bases prior to a promotion to Triple-A Worcester on June 4th. With Triple-A, Gasper hit .401 across 40 games prior to his call-up. The Merrimack, New Hampshire native is the first former Sea Dog to make an MLB debut this season.

CLOSING THINGS OUT Felix Cepeda leads the Eastern League in saves with 13. He has recorded a save in 13 of his 17 save opportunities. This season he has tossed 39.0 innings allowing 23 earned runs on 42 hits while walking 18 and striking out 33.

A LOOK AT THE RANKINGS Baseball America recently updated their Top 30 Rankings and even more Sea Dogs are now included in the list. Kristian Campbell has leaped to number five in the rankings while Luis Perales is ranked as the top pitching prospect for Boston and number eight prospect overall. Pitchers David Sandlin (#11), Wikelman Gonzalez (#16) and Hunter Dobbins (#21) are also included in the list while Blaze Jordan (#22) and Connelly Early (#28) round out the top 30.

WHERE DO WE STAND Portland currently sits atop the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 5.0 games ahead of the second-place Hartford Yard Goats and Somerset Patriots, while Binghamton is in fourth, 7.0 games back after three losses this week. Reading and New Hampshire sit in the final two spots, 11.5 and 14.0 games back, respectively.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 15, 2008 - Iggy Suarez delivered a run-scoring infield single in the bottom of the 9th inning, giving Portland an 8-7, come-from-behind victory over the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday night at Hadlock Field. Portland led 6-0 but the Senators scored five runs in the eighth and two in ninth off Portland's bullpen. Aaron Bates tied the game at seven with a lead-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning off losing pitcher Steve Schmoll. Daniel Bard gave up two unearned runs in the 9th but took his third win of the season. Josh Reddick went 2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Caleb Bolden will have the start in game three in what will be his sixth start of the season and 16th appearance overall. Bolden last pitched on August 10th against the Altoona Curve where he started with 4.0 scoreless innings allowing just two hits while walking one and striking out four. Bolden has faced Binghamton twice this season and owns the best ERA of current Sea Dogs arms against the Rumble Ponies. Across 4.0 combined innings, he owns a 0.00 ERA and has allowed just one hit while striking out seven. He has not issued a walk to Binghamton bats and has held them to a .077 average against him.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.