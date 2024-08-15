Senators Down Flying Squirrels 8-5

August 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-5 Thursday night at FNB Field. The game was tied 2-2 before Richmond took a 5-2 lead with three runs in the top of the 6th inning. However, the Sens answered right back with three of their own in the bottom of the 6th to tie the game 5-5. The Sens took their first lead of the night with a run in the 7th, and then tacked on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the 8th after Richmond failed to capitalize on a bases-loaded opportunity with no outs in the top of the 8th.

THE BIG PLAY

With the Senators trailing 5-2 with two outs in the bottom of the 6th, Yohandy Morales hit a game-tying three-run home run to make it a 5-5 game.

FILIBUSTERS

Yohandy Morales went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run; he has homered in back-to-back games... Dérmis Garcia drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the 7th... J.T. Arruda went 1-for-3 with an RBI double to extend his hitting streak to six games... Tyler Stuart allowed two runs and struck out five in five innings... Daison Acosta escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam without allowing a run in the 8th inning... Jack Sinclair struck out the side in the top of the 9th to earn his fourth save... Andrew Pinckney went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI; he reached base in four of his five plate appearances... Daylen Lile went 2-for-5 and scored two runs... The teams combined for 13 walks, seven hit batters, and 23 runners left on base... The game lasted three hours and 11 minutes, making it the longest nine-inning game of the season for the Sens.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:45 p.m.

