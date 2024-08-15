Akron's Big Third Inning Takes Down Erie

The SeaWolves (62-46) fell to Akron (64-47) 5-2 on Thursday, snapping Erie's three-game winning streak.

The first five Akron batters of the third inning had hits against Erie starter Carlos Peña. C.J. Kayfus singled and Kody Huff doubled. Chase DeLauter then blasted a three-run homer to make it 3-0. Alexfri Planez followed with a single and scored on Cooper Ingle's double, making it 4-0. The double was Ingle's first Double-A hit in his second game.

Alexfri Planez drove a solo home run in the fifth inning to make it 5-0.

Erie broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth against Akron starter Trenton Denholm. Austin Murr singled and advanced to second on a balk. He scored on Carlos Mendoza's RBI single.

In the sixth inning against Magnus Ellerts, Erie got a run closer. Gage Workman walked and Chris Meyers singled. Liam Hicks hit an RBI single to score Workman and make it 5-2.

Despite allowing five runs on eight hits, Peña was able to work through six innings for Erie. He walked two and struck out five. Peña threw 101 pitches, which was one shy of a career-high.

Peña (6-6) took the loss. Denholm (1-1) earned his first Double-A win. Davis Sharpe collected his second save.

Erie and Akron continue the series on Friday at 6:05 p.m. as Troy Melton faces Tommy Mace.

