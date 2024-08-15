Adael Amador Hits 12th Home Run in Yard Goats' Loss

August 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - Adael Amador cranked his 12th home run of the season, and Nic Kent extended his hitting streak to 11 games but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Somerset Patriots 9-3, in front of a sellout crowd on Thursday Night at Dunkin' Park. Anderson Bido started on the mound for the Yard Goats and allowed just one hit with no walks and six strikeouts in three scoreless innings.

The Yard Goats opened up the scoring in the second inning when Adael Amador hit a two-out three run home run to deep right field off Patriots starter Zach Messinger to make it a 3-0.

In the fourth inning, Patriots center fielder Grant Richardson hit a three-run homer to right field that scored Rafael Flores and Tyler Hardman to tie the game at 3-3. Later in the inning, Spencer Jones hit a single into left field that brought home Anthony Seigler and Max Burt for the Patriots to take the lead 5-3.

In the fifth inning, Jared Wegner hit a deep sacrifice fly ball to center field before Tyler Hardman tagged up at third to come across the plate and extend the lead to 6-3. Later in the inning, Anthony Seigler cranked a homer to the upper deck in right field that scored Grant Richardson from third to make it an 8-3.

In the eighth inning, Alexander Vargas hit a solo home run to left-center field to extend the Patriots lead to 9-3.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the New York Yankees affiliate, Somerset Patriots on Friday night August 16th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Strikeout Cancer In A Cape Night!! Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, Chase Dolander will start on the mound for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Cam Schlitter who will start for the Patriots. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Messinger (5-8)

LP: Barger (4-1)

Time: 2:50

