Baysox Announce Fan Appreciation Week

August 15, 2024

Bowie, M.D. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced today that Fan Appreciation Week is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20 - Sunday, August 25 when the Baysox host the Erie SeaWolves at Prince George's Stadium.

Each day will feature a different giveaway at the front gates. All giveaways will be for the first 750 fans ages 13 and up, unless otherwise noted.

Here is the schedule for the list of giveaways:

Tuesday, August 20: Mystery Random giveaway

Wednesday, August 21: Mystery Dog Item giveaway

Thursday, August 22: Mystery Random giveaway

Friday, August 23: Mystery Cup giveaway

Saturday, August 24: Mystery Hat giveaway (first 750 fans of all ages)

Sunday, August 25: Mystery Shirt giveaway

In addition, all fans who shop at the Tackle Box will receive a 25 percent discount on their entire purchase upon checkout.

The Baysox return home to Prince George's Stadium for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, August 20 at 6:35 pm against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

