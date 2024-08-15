Senators Score Six Straight to Sink Squirrels

August 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels led by three runs in the sixth but lost the Harrisburg Senators, 8-5, on Thursday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (51-60, 17-24) stranded 12 runners on base and went 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position to the Senators (53-58, 15-27).

Richmond led, 5-2, entering the bottom of the sixth inning before Yohandy Morales drove a two-out, three run homer to tie the score. In the bottom of the seventh Dermis Garcia gave the Senators a 6-5 lead with an RBI single against Flying Squirrels reliever Seth Corry (Loss, 2-2).

In the bottom of the eighth, C.J. Stubbs brought in a run with a bases-loaded walk and Phillip Gasser plated a run with his first Double-A hit to extend the Harrisburg lead to 8-5.

The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by Turner Hill.

In the second, the Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with no outs and Justin Wishkoski was hit by a pitch to bring home a run, opening a 2-0 lead. Ismael Munguia lined into a double play and Carter Howell was retired on a flyout to hold the inning to one run.

J.T. Arruda cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the second inning with a two-out, RBI double. In the fourth, Andrew Pinckney evened the score, 2-2, with an RBI single.

Richmond scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 5-2 lead. Wishkoski reached on an RBI infield single and Munguia followed with a two-run single.

Harrisburg relievers Richard Guash (Win, 1-0), Daison Acosta and Jack Sinclair (Save, 4) held the Flying Squirrels to one hit over the final three innings to end the game.

Down a run in the eighth, the Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with no outs but Acosta entered out of the bullpen and recorded a pair of strikeouts and a flyout to escape the jam.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators continue the series on Friday night at FNB Field. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (6-7, 4.31) will start for Richmond countered by Harrisburg right-hander Rodney Theophile (2-2, 2.57). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Harrisburg.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game series against the Altoona Curve from August 20-25. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.