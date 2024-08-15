Bowen Bashes Baysox into Submission

CURVE, Pa. - Jase Bowen blasted a three-run walk-off homer to send Altoona to a 4-2 win on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Trailing 2-1 in the ninth, Altoona got a single from Sammy Siani with one out and after a strikeout, Yoyner Fajardo reached on a catcher's interference before Bown blasted a 2-2 offering from Bowie's Cameron Weston over the left field wall for his sixth home run of the season.

Kervin Pichardo extended his on-base streak to 17 games with two hits on Friday night.

It was a scoreless game until the sixth inning, when Altoona plated a run on a balk from Baysox reliever Cameron Weston. Pichardo tripled with two away in the inning and scored Altoona's first run on a balk before the first pitch to Sammy Siani in the next at-bat.

The Baysox hung around until the final two innings, when they scored a run in the eighth to tie it and one in the ninth to take the lead. Eddy Yean entered for Altoona in the eighth and faced three batters, allowing a walk and a base-hit to put runners on the corners for Cy Nielson, who allowed the game-tying run to cross on a groundout by Samuel Basallo.

Nielson allowed three singles in the ninth inning, with Frederick Bencosme bringing home a run to give Bowie the lead. Nielson stranded two on-base with a strikeout to end the inning, and earned the win after Bowen's heroics.

On the mound, Grant Ford opened the game with three scoreless innings and Nick Dombkowski tossed four hitless innings in relief to hold the line for Altoona. Dombkowski struck out four and allowed just one baserunner, an error in the sixth inning, for his strongest outing of the season for the Curve.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Drake Fellows is slated to start for the Curve and RHP Trace Bright will go for the Baysox.

