Walk-Off Homer Downs Baysox on Thursday Night

August 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







ALTOONA, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost on a ninth inning walk-off homer against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final of 4-2 on Thursday night from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

With Bowie (20-22, 52-58) ahead 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, a one-out single and a two-out catcher's interference brought Jase Bowen to the plate against right-hander Cameron Weston (L, 5-7). Down to his final strike, Bowen hit a three-run walk-off home run to left to win the game for the Curve and snap their four-game losing streak.

The game was scoreless for the first five and a half innings due to strong starting pitching. Starting right-hander Carlos Tavera threw five shutout innings with three strikeouts and zero walks in a no decision. The 25-year-old has now thrown 21.2 consecutive scoreless innings on the road.

For Altoona, starting right-hander Grant Ford threw three shutout innings and left-hander Nick Dombkowski threw four shutout and hitless innings of relief with four strikeouts.

Altoona (17-25, 46-65) scored the first run of the game in the sixth on a balk by Weston with a runner on third.

The Baysox evened the score at one in the eighth. Frederick Bencosme came off the bench to draw a leadoff walk, Dylan Beavers singled him to second before a wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position. Samuel Basallo drove in Bencosme with a grounder to second base.

In the ninth, Reed Trimble reached on an infield hit before advancing to third on a two-out single by Anthony Servideo. Against the left-hander Cy Nielson (W, 1-1), Bencosme lined a go-ahead RBI single to right-center to give Bowie a 2-1 lead and its first lead of the game.

The Baysox are now 4-6 in games that end in a walk-off.

The Baysox continue their six-game road series against the Curve tomorrow at 6:00 pm from Peoples Natural Gas Field. RHP Trace Bright (0-10, 4.55 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Drake Fellows (2-4, 5.29 ERA) for Altoona.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20 - Sunday, August 25 against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Promotions for Tuesday include Military Appreciation Night with a half-price box seat ticket to those who show proof of military service. Wednesday is Woof Wednesday with all leashed and properly vaccinated dogs welcome. Thursday is Baysox Live Happy Hour with live music performed by Terry Glaze and beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm, presented by Bud Light. Friday is Sneakerdome Night with a specialty sneaker showcase on the concourse. The City of Crofton will also celebrate its 60th anniversary. Saturday is Pluto Demotion Night and Bowie Pit Beef Night with game worn Pit Beef jerseys to be auctioned off online to benefit Hope House Treatment Centers. There will also be postgame fireworks. Sunday is Family Fun Day with pregame player autographs and all fans run the bases postgame.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.