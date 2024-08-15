Binghamton Falls to Portland at Home on Thursday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-20, 56-52) chipped away at their deficit but ultimately fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 5-3, on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium. The Sea Dogs have won the series, winning each of the first four games.

Portland (29-12, 65-45) got the scoring started in the first inning against Jordan Geber (3-3). Allan Castro drew a one-out walk and later scored on Nathan Hickey's RBI double that made it 1-0. Later in the frame, Phillip Sikes drove in Hickey with an RBI single that put Portland up 2-0.

In the fourth inning, Portland added two more runs on RBI singles from Kristian Campbell and Castro that made it 4-0.

Binghamton scraped across a run in the fifth inning on an RBI groundout from Alex Ramírez that scored Mateo Gil, after he reached on an error. The Rumble Ponies cut the deficit to 4-1 against Jacob Webb (9-3).

The Sea Dogs got the run back in the sixth inning on Hickey's second RBI double of the game, which made it 5-1.

Binghamton chipped away in the bottom of the sixth against Webb. Ryan Clifford hit a leadoff single and later scored on Gil's RBI ground-rule double. Drake Osborn followed with an RBI single that scored Rowdey Jordan and made it 5-3. Webb allowed three runs and two earned runs over four innings in relief in the win.

Joshua Cornielly struck out four batters and allowed just one hit over three scoreless frames in relief for Binghamton.

Osborn singled to start the ninth inning against Christopher Troye, but Binghamton did not score with the potential-tying run at the plate. Troye earned his second save of the series.

The Rumble Ponies continue their seven-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Jordan went 3-for-4 with three singles, a run scored, and a stolen base, while recording his 12th multi-hit game and fourth game with at least three hits...Jordan extended his on-base streak to eight games...Clifford went 2-for-4 with two singles and a run scored, while recording his 11th multi-hit game...Osborn went 2-for-4 with a run batted in and recorded his seventh multi-hit game...Wyatt Young walked in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 12 games...Gil doubled to extend his hitting streak to six games.

