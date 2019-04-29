Sea Dogs Hold on for a 7-6 Win at Hartford

Hartford, CT - Andrew Schwaab worked out of a bases-loaded-one-out jam in the ninth inning, as the Portland Sea Dogs (7-12) held on for a 7-6 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (11-14) in the series opener on Monday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Schwaab earned his first win in the Red Sox system, working two scoreless frames on two hits. With three on, Schwaab retired Alan Trejo on a flyout and fanned Bret Boswell looking.

Portland's bullpen was forced into working 8.1 innings, as Darwinzon Hernandez was knocked out of the game in the first inning.

2B Brett Netzer got the 'Dogs off to running start, launching a solo homer in the first inning against Ty Culbreth (ND). Later in the frame, Tate Matheny added a two-out RBI single.

Hartford responded in the first inning, scoring five runs off Hernandez. The big hit was a grand slam by Trejo.

Lefty Matthew Kent (W, 1-1) relieved Hernandez in the first inning and worked 5.1 innings to earn his first win of the season. Kent scattered three hits, one run, three walks, and fanned four.

Portland chipped away in the second inning when Marcus Wilson smacked a two-run homer, his first in the Red Sox system. In the fourth inning, C.J. Chatham tied the game on a sacrifice fly. Hartford responded in the fifth when Vince Fernandez knocked in a go-ahead single.

Hartford's Heath Holder (L, 1-1) took over in the sixth inning, and Portland took the lead for good. Netzer tied the game with a single and scored on a two-out single from Bobby Dalbec.

Zach Schellenger worked a scoreless seventh to earn his first hold of the year. Portland has their first winning streak of the season.

