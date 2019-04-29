Eastern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for April 22nd-April 28th

April 29, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) News Release





SCARBOROUGH, ME - The Eastern League is pleased to announce the winners of the Eastern League Player of the Week Award and Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Award for the period of April 22nd through April 28th:

Altoona Curve third baseman Hunter Owen has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of April 22nd-April 28th. The 25-year old batted .417 (10-for-24) with three doubles, one triple, three home runs, seven runs scored, six RBIs, one walk, and a 1.000 slugging percentage in six games for the Curve last week. Owen, who is a native of Evansville, Indiana, collected multiple hits in five of the games he played in last week and finished off his week by homering in back-to-back games against Richmond on Saturday and Sunday. The 5'11", 197 lb. slugger led all Eastern League hitters in home runs (3), runs scored (7), total bases (24), slugging percentage (1.000), and OPS (1.440). He also ranked among the weekly league leaders in hits (10-tied 2nd), triples (1-tied 2nd), batting average (.417-3rd), RBIs (6-tied 3rd), and doubles (3-tied 6th). Hunter, who is hitting .329 with six doubles, six home runs, 18 RBIs, and 16 runs scored in 22 games in his Double-A debut with the Altoona Curve this season, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 25th round of the 2016 draft out of Indiana State University.

Alex Faedo, a right-handed starting pitcher for the Erie SeaWolves, has been selected as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of April 22nd-April 28th. The 6'5", 230 lb. hurler started one game for the SeaWolves last week and had a record of 1-0 with five strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA. Faedo, who is a native of Tampa, Florida, made his lone start of the week on Wednesday afternoon against the visiting Bowie Baysox and combined with reliever Drew Carlton to throw the third no-hitter in Erie franchise history in a 4-0 victory. Faedo struck out five batters and walked one over his seven innings of work. He also hit one batter and had one batter reach on an error while throwing 58 of his 90 pitches for strikes. Carlton closed out the game with two innings of relief to preserve the no-hitter. The 23-year old ranked first among all Eastern League pitchers in WHIP (0.14) last week and tied for the lead in ERA (0.00) and batting average against (.000). He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in wins (1-tied 2nd) and innings pitched (7.0-tied 8th). Alex, who has a record of 1-1 with 26 strikeouts and a 3.52 ERA in four starts for the SeaWolves this season, was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 draft out of the University of Florida.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.