Sea Dogs Game Notes April 29th at Hartford

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (1-1, 1.80 ERA)

Hartford: LHP Ty Culbreth (3-1, 3.05)

NEWS AND NOTES

IN A NEW PLACE: The Portland Sea Dogs and Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) play their second series of the season but the first at Dunkin' Donuts Park...With yesterday's rainout, Portland takes two of three from Binghamton, and has won consecutive road series...Last week at Hadlock Field, the Yard Goats took two of three from the Sea Dogs...Lefty Darwinzon Hernandez makes his return from Boston, making the start in the series opener.

ARE YOU KIDDING?: Portland and Binghamton split a pair of 1-0 games on Saturday afternoon...In the opener, Will Toffey nailed a two-out RBI single in the fourth for the game-winner...Harol Gonzalez fanned nine batters over 5.0 IP for the win, and Joe Zanghi got the save...In game two, Nick Lovullo struck a two-out RBI single in the fifth...Tanner Houck fired six scoreless for the win...Durbin Feltman earned his first Double-A save.

