Owen Honored as Eastern League Player of the Week

CURVE, Pa. - Altoona Curve third baseman Hunter Owen has been named Eastern League Player of the Week for April 22-28, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

A 25th-round draftee by the Pirates in 2016, Owen led the Eastern League with three homers, seven runs scored and seven extra-base hits over six games. He also finished in the top-three among all hitters in the league with three doubles, one triple, six RBIs and 10 hits over that stretch.

After starting the week 0-for-3, the Indiana State product went on a 10-for-21 tear with five consecutive two-hit games. In each of his last five games to finish the week, Owen had at least one extra-base hit and RBI, including homers in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday to finish with a league-high three homers over the weekly period.

Over his first 22 games at the Double-A level in 2019, the Evansville, Ind. native leads the E.L. with 16 runs scored, ranks second with six homers and .671 slugging percentage, third with 18 RBIs, fourth with 25 hits and 1.071 OPS in addition to tied for seventh with a .400 on-base percentage.

Owen collects his third Player of the Week award of his career after he previously picked up the honor in the Florida State League for August 20-26, 2018 with A-Adv. Bradenton and in the New York-Penn League for July 18-24, 2016 with short-season West Virginia. He is the first Curve player to be named E.L. Player of the Week this season and the second weekly award for an Altoona player in 2019 following James Marvel's Pitcher of the Week award last week.

The Curve's current homestand continues on Monday against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

