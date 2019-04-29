Squirrels Use Long Ball in 3-2 Defeat of Baysox

BOWIE, Md. - A Johneshwy Fargas ninth-inning solo home run gave the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 3-2 win over the Bowie Baysox in front of 1,210 at Prince George's Stadium Monday night.

Alexis Torres opened the scoring for the Baysox (5-19) in the second inning. After Preston Palmeiro hustled into second base with a two-out double off the glove of second baseman Jalen Miller, Torres lined an opposite-field single to right-center field to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Heath Quinn gave Richmond (9-12) the lead with a solo home that sailed just over the wall next to the left field pole, but the Baysox answered with a run of their own in the eighth inning. T.J. Nichting grounded a leadoff single and advanced to second base on a Connor Overton balk.

After advancing to third on a Rylan Bannon grounder, Zach Jarrett lined a sacrifice fly to right field. The diving catch by Quinn allowed Nichting to sprint past the Matt Winn tag and tie the game at 2-2.

Bowie starter Bruce Zimmermann left the game with a no-decision, but the lefty tossed his third consecutive quality outing of the season out of four total starts. The Maryland native held the Flying Squirrels to one run on six hits while striking out five batters over six innings.

A Jalen Miller solo home run in the third inning was the only run the visitors scraped across against Zimmermann. Richmond put a pair of runners on base in both the second and fifth innings, only to have the Bowie defense keep the threats at bay. Pedro Araujo allowed a pair of runs on three hits while striking out a trio of Squirrels in three innings.

The Baysox and Squirrels square off for the first of two morning start times Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. for the first STEM Day of the 2019 season. RHP Marcos Molina (0-3, 3.63) looks for his first win of the season against Richmond LHP Conner Menez (1-1, 1.31).

Meanwhile, students from across the Old Line State will be on hand to learn how baseball can apply to subjects such as math, science, geography and technology. High school students will also have a chance to interact with a variety of different colleges and universities from across the country during the 2019 College Fair.

