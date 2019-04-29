Casey Mize Tosses No-Hitter in Double-A Debut, Erie Blanks Altoona 1-0

ALTOONA, PA - Detroit Tigers No. 1 overall prospect, Casey Mize, pitched a no-hitter in his first start in an Erie SeaWolves uniform on Monday night at PNG Field, as they defeated the Altoona Curve, 1-0. It was the fourth no-hitter in SeaWolves history and the first nine-inning no-hitter since Thad Weber did it on August 22, 2009.

After Mize hit the first batter he faced, the 21-year old retired the next 19 batters and faced just one batter over the minimum in the game. He threw 98 pitches (70 strikes) and struck out seven.

The Erie offense scraped across their lone run in the fifth when Jake Rogers led off with a single. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, a Jose Azocar base hit put runners at the corners. On a Chad Sedio groundout to first, Rogers alertly bluffed a retreat to third and then took off to home, scoring with a head first slide. That support would be more than enough for Mize.

Now, the 2018 number one overall pick in five combined starts (four in High-A Lakeland) in 2019, owns the following line: 3-0, 35.0 IP, 0.26 ERA, 32 K, 2 BB, .065 BAA.

Erie will be back at it again tomorrow night at 6 p.m. ET at PNG Field with RHP Matt Manning (2-0, 1.59 ERA) going against RHP Scoot Hightower (0-2, 5.71 ERA). The game can be heard on Fox Sports Radio 1330 AM, SeaWolves.com, or seen on MiLB.TV. And be sure to mark your calendars, as the SeaWolves return to UPMC Park on May 2nd for a seven-game homestand, featuring four game against Bowie and the final three against the Akron Rubberducks.

