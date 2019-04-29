Garcia's Five RBI Night Lifts RubberDucks over Rumble Ponies

First baseman Wilson Garcia became the first Akron RubberDuck with a five-RBI game and homered among three hits as Akron scored nine runs in the first four innings of a 9-5, series-opening road win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium Monday night. Akron has won four of five games on its road trip and 12 of the last 18 overall.

Turning Point

The RubberDucks built a 7-0 lead in the first two innings. In the first, Garcia hit a two-out RBI single, scoring center fielder Ka'ai Tom from second base. After catcher Li-Jen Chu doubled to right field, left fielder Mitch Longo walked, and third baseman Jorma Rodriguez hit a two-run single to left field. In the second inning, Tom drew a two-out walk, shortstop Alexis Pantoja singled, right fielder Connor Marabell hit an RBI single, and Garcia drilled a three-run home run to left field - his second of the season and first since April 5 - ending the night for Rumble Ponies left-hander David Peterson, who allowed seven earned runs on six hits and three walks with one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Matt Solter (1-0) earned his first win in affiliated baseball since Aug. 25, 2017. He allowed a run in the second inning and four more during Binghamton's two-out rally in the third. With two outs in the fifth inning, he hit a batter and gave up a single and walk to bring Rumble Ponies left fielder Dario Pizzano to bat as the tying run in a 9-5 game. He got Pizzano to ground out to the mound, finishing his five-inning start, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts. The RubberDucks got scoreless relief from right-hander Nick Sandlin (one inning), left-hander Ben Krauth (1 2/3 innings) and right-hander Argenis Angulo (1 1/3 innings) to finish the victory.

Duck Tales

Garcia had his first three-hit game of the season and his first five-RBI game since June 28, 2018. His 17 RBI lead Akron this season. Marabell extended his five-game hitting streak. Rodriguez had his second two-hit game in three days.

Notebook

After starting 0-6 for the first time in the club's 31-year history, Akron is at .500 (12-12) for the first time this season and in second place in the Western Division first-half standings, eight games behind Harrisburg (20-4)...The RubberDucks have split the first four games of the season series with Binghamton...Time of game: 2:54...Attendance: 1,427.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Binghamton on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. EDT. RHP Zach Plesac (1-0, 0.73) is scheduled to start for Akron against RHP Mickey Jannis, making his first start for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV.

