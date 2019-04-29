Tetreault A Winner in His AA Debut, Sens Win 7-5

April 29, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





The Senators won their 20th game on the season Monday night beating the Reading Fightin Phils 7-5. Harrisburg scored three times in the first inning with two coming on a two-run home run by Chuck Taylor. They eventually led 5-1 and 6-2 before hanging on for the win. Jackson Tetreault started and earned the win in his first start with the Senators. James Bourque earned his fifth save on the season. Harrisburg is 20-4 while Reading falls to 11-9 with the loss. The win is the third straight for the Sens on the road trip.

Turning Point

The Senators had a 3-1 lead into the third inning when the game turned in favor of the Sens. With one out, Drew Ward and Tres Barrera reached when Ward was hit by a pitch and Barrera walked. With two outs, Tyler Goeddel reached on an infield single to load the bases. Bryan Mejia, who to that point had struggled at the plate, drove in a pair of runs with a single to give Harrisburg a 5-1 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Jackson Tetreault made his double-A debut for the Senators and went five innings for the win. He retired the side in order in the first inning then allowed a run in the second. He stranded a leadoff double in the fourth and gave up one run in the fifth. Taylor Guilbeau followed and retired the first five batters he faced before allowing three two out runs to score in the seventh. James Bourque pitched the final two frames, striking out four straight at one point, and retiring the side in order in the ninth for his fifth save.

With the Gavel

Chuck Taylor had one hit and it was a big one, a two-run home run in the first inning. Luis Garcia had three hits and scored a run. Rhett Wiseman had two hits and an RBI and Tyler Goeddel chipped in with two hits. Bryan Mejia had a two-run single in the third inning. Drew Ward and Tres Barrera had the other two hits for the Sens. Ward also had an RBI on a groundout.

Filibusters

The Senators didn't win their 20th game last year until May 23.

The Sens are 3-0 against Reading this season.

Harrisburg has won the first game of every series thus far this season.

The 20-4 record is the best record after 24 games in modern franchise history.

All three hurlers for the Senators struck out four batters.

Coming in to play tonight, the Senators and Reading were the top two teams in team ERA.

It's the seventh game this season the Senators have had at least 10 hits.

On Deck

The Senators continue their three-game series in Reading tomorrow night with a 6:45 p.m. first pitch. Harrisburg sends RH Sterling Sharp to the hill opposed by LH David Parkinson. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.