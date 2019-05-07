Sea Dogs Game Notes May 7th vs. New Hampshire

May 7, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Kyle Hart (1-4, 2.83)

New Hampshire: RHP Nate Pearson (0-0, -.--)

NEWS AND NOTES

BACK AT IT: Following an off-day on Monday, the Sea Dogs continue their nine-game homestand, opening up a three-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate)...Tonight is the first match-up of the season between the two New England Rivals...Portland dropped four of six to Binghamton in part one of the homestand, splitting doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday...The 'Dogs are in a stretch where they play 12 of 15 at Hadlock Field.

SPLIT ON SUNDAY: Portland scored four runs in the sixth inning and took the opener of a twin-bill on Sunday, 4-2...Jhon Nunez began the rally with a solo homer, and Jerry Downs tied the game with a double...Bobby Dalbec delivered a game-winning two-run single...In the second game, Kevin Kaczmarski blasted a grand slam in the sixth inning to lift Binghamton to a 6-5 come-from-behind win...Portland made it interesting with two runs in the seventh.

