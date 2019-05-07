Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #27 - Rumble Ponies (16-10) at Harrisburg Senators (23-6)

May 7, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(16-10), 2nd Eastern Division, 0.5 GB

(New York Mets)

Harrisburg senators

(23-6), 1st Western Division

(Washington Nationals)

Tuesday May 7, 2019 - 6:30 PM

FNB Field- Harrisburg, PA

LHP Anthony Kay (2-2, 1.52 ERA) vs. RHP Sterling Sharp (3-2, 4.88ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

PREVIEW: The Rumble Ponies open up a three-game series against the Senators at FNB Field this evening. It's the first of nine contests the two teams will play this season. Six will be in Harrisburg, with three at NYSEG Stadium.

TODAY'S STARTER: Binghamton sends lefty Anthony Kay to the mound. Kay's 1.52 ERA is the lowest amongst Ponies starters.. Over his last three starts, Kay has allowed only 1 run and 7 hits, going at least 5.1 frames in each outing. Kay has struck out 33 batters and issued only 14 walks.

PITCHERS WELCOME TO BAT: This is the first game this season the Rumble Ponies have played against a national league opponent. That means this will be the first game where a pitcher gets to bat!

'KAZ' DELIVERING IN GRAND STYLE: Kevin Kaczmarksi's go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning of Game 2's 6-5 win over the Sea Dogs was the first Rumble Ponies grand slam since Jhoan Urena hit one on 8/27/18 on the road against the Hartford Yard Goats.

MORE 'KAZ' POWER: During the Ponies six game series in Portland, Kaczmarkski hit his first two homers of the year. His first of the year came on a three-run shot in Binghamton's 10-1 series-opening win. The 27-year-old also accounted for the Ponies only two home runs of the series.

RUN-PRODUCING MACHINES: The Senators and Rumble Ponies rank first and second in the league respectively in runs scored (HBG 30, BIN 126). They produce those runs though in very different ways.

DIFFERENT WAYS OF SCORING: The Senators lead the Eastern League with 33 HR while the Rumble Ponies have only hit 11. Conversely, Binghamton has been more aggressive on the basepaths, stealing 20 so far (4th in EL) compared to Harrisburg's 11 (12th in EL).

MAZEIKA MASHING: Ponies Catcher Patrick Mazeika is on a season-long eight game hitting streak dating back to April 27th.

STAYING IN TIGHT QUARTERS: After Sunday's 6-5 win over the Sea Dogs in Game 2 of their doubleheader, the Ponies are now 7-2 in one-run games.

SUCCESS OUT WEST: The Ponies are 8-2 against Western Division teams this year, and 5-1 facing them on the road. Harrisburg is the third Western Division team the Rumble Ponies have faced this season (Akron and Erie are the other two).

COMING IN WITH MOMENTUM: Binghamton has won six of their last eight. They are coming off taking 4 of 6 against the Sea Dogs in Portland, including splitting two doubleheaders.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.